Recent developments with Mega Matrix Corp. (MTMT) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 3.27 cents.

Mega Matrix Corp. (AMEX: MTMT) on August 29, 2022, started off the session at the price of $1.26, soaring 15.65% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.95 and dropped to $1.20 before settling in for the closing price of $1.15. Within the past 52 weeks, MTMT’s price has moved between $0.91 and $13.21.

Annual sales at Industrials sector company slipped by -24.30% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 112.30%. With a float of $12.46 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $22.08 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 8 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +77.77, operating margin of -101.58, and the pretax margin is +232.93.

Mega Matrix Corp. (MTMT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Rental & Leasing Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Mega Matrix Corp. is 43.60%, while institutional ownership is 4.70%.

Mega Matrix Corp. (MTMT) Latest Financial update

As on 9/29/2019, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.14) by -$0.7. This company achieved a net margin of +236.41. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 112.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Mega Matrix Corp. (AMEX: MTMT) Trading Performance Indicators

Mega Matrix Corp. (MTMT) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.86.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.63

Technical Analysis of Mega Matrix Corp. (MTMT)

Mega Matrix Corp. (AMEX: MTMT) saw its 5-day average volume 0.92 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.31 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 46.89%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.15.

During the past 100 days, Mega Matrix Corp.’s (MTMT) raw stochastic average was set at 28.97%, which indicates a significant decrease from 35.42% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 97.15% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 96.40% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.1371, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.8988. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.7867 in the near term. At $2.2433, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.5367. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.0367, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.7433. The third support level lies at $0.2867 if the price breaches the second support level.

Mega Matrix Corp. (AMEX: MTMT) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 31.45 million based on 22,084K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 6,100 K and income totals 14,890 K. The company made 440 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -540 K in sales during its previous quarter.