Smart for Life Inc. (SMFL) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 4,285 K

August 29, 2022, Smart for Life Inc. (NASDAQ: SMFL) trading session started at the price of $0.4903, that was 7.15% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.58 and dropped to $0.4803 before settling in for the closing price of $0.53. A 52-week range for SMFL has been $0.38 – $3.25.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -156.30%. With a float of $18.99 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $31.71 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 114 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +24.16, operating margin of -58.09, and the pretax margin is -86.07.

Smart for Life Inc. (SMFL) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Smart for Life Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Smart for Life Inc. is 17.40%, while institutional ownership is 0.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 09, was worth 394. In this transaction Director of this company sold 888 shares at a rate of $0.44, taking the stock ownership to the 249,112 shares.

Smart for Life Inc. (SMFL) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -86.07.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -156.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Smart for Life Inc. (NASDAQ: SMFL) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Smart for Life Inc. (SMFL) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.13.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.84

Technical Analysis of Smart for Life Inc. (SMFL)

The latest stats from [Smart for Life Inc., SMFL] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.86 million was inferior to 2.44 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 32.64%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, Smart for Life Inc.’s (SMFL) raw stochastic average was set at 19.08%, which indicates a significant decrease from 44.72% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 55.71% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 112.51% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.6050. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.6423. The third major resistance level sits at $0.7047. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5053, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4429. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.4056.

Smart for Life Inc. (NASDAQ: SMFL) Key Stats

There are 31,926K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 18.42 million. As of now, sales total 9,023 K while income totals -7,766 K. Its latest quarter income was 4,285 K while its last quarter net income were -3,385 K.