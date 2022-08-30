Vinco Ventures Inc. (BBIG) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 0.95%

Vinco Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG) kicked off on August 29, 2022, at the price of $1.00, up 9.64% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.09 and dropped to $0.9906 before settling in for the closing price of $0.97. Over the past 52 weeks, BBIG has traded in a range of $0.67-$8.50.

In an organization with 45 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -12.87, operating margin of -780.97, and the pretax margin is -7311.65.

Vinco Ventures Inc. (BBIG) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Leisure Industry. The insider ownership of Vinco Ventures Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 20.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 19, was worth 60,000. In this transaction Director of this company sold 50,000 shares at a rate of $1.20, taking the stock ownership to the 204,756 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 18, when Company’s Director sold 75,000 for $1.44, making the entire transaction worth $107,752. This insider now owns 254,756 shares in total.

Vinco Ventures Inc. (BBIG) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -7231.48 while generating a return on equity of -1,099.12.

Vinco Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Vinco Ventures Inc.’s (BBIG) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 4.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 12.89.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -15.03

Technical Analysis of Vinco Ventures Inc. (BBIG)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 21.1 million. That was inferior than the volume of 28.89 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 21.59%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.18.

During the past 100 days, Vinco Ventures Inc.’s (BBIG) raw stochastic average was set at 13.98%, which indicates a significant decrease from 30.71% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 259.46% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 154.09% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.3373, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.5585. However, in the short run, Vinco Ventures Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.1031. Second resistance stands at $1.1463. The third major resistance level sits at $1.2025. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.0037, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.9475. The third support level lies at $0.9043 if the price breaches the second support level.

Vinco Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 242.37 million has total of 233,141K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 9,790 K in contrast with the sum of -713,170 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 11,530 K and last quarter income was -372,950 K.