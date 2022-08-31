-0.15% percent quarterly performance for On Holding AG (ONON) is not indicative of the underlying story

On Holding AG (NYSE: ONON) on August 30, 2022, started off the session at the price of $21.00, plunging -0.67% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $21.30 and dropped to $20.31 before settling in for the closing price of $20.76. Within the past 52 weeks, ONON’s price has moved between $16.16 and $55.87.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -555.80%. With a float of $173.68 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $316.73 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 1158 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +55.43, operating margin of -19.47, and the pretax margin is -22.02.

On Holding AG (ONON) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Apparel Retail industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of On Holding AG is 37.74%, while institutional ownership is 39.00%.

On Holding AG (ONON) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -23.49 while generating a return on equity of -30.82. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -555.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

On Holding AG (NYSE: ONON) Trading Performance Indicators

On Holding AG (ONON) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 3.60 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 13.85.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.46, a number that is poised to hit 0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.39 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of On Holding AG (ONON)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.61 million, its volume of 2.19 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.20%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.06.

During the past 100 days, On Holding AG’s (ONON) raw stochastic average was set at 41.68%, which indicates a significant increase from 6.61% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 29.65% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 72.80% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $20.26, while its 200-day Moving Average is $26.07. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $21.18 in the near term. At $21.73, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $22.17. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $20.19, it is likely to go to the next support level at $19.75. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $19.20.

On Holding AG (NYSE: ONON) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 13.46 billion based on 622,301K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 792,780 K and income totals -186,250 K. The company made 302,050 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 50,900 K in sales during its previous quarter.