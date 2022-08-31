$1.51M in average volume shows that Bunge Limited (BG) is heading in the right direction

August 30, 2022, Bunge Limited (NYSE: BG) trading session started at the price of $103.56, that was -3.78% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $104.15 and dropped to $99.50 before settling in for the closing price of $103.80. A 52-week range for BG has been $74.27 – $128.40.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Defensive sector was 6.70%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 79.10%. With a float of $150.86 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $151.80 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 22000 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Bunge Limited (BG) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Bunge Limited stocks. The insider ownership of Bunge Limited is 1.30%, while institutional ownership is 88.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 02, was worth 5,135,487. In this transaction Controller, Principal Actg Off of this company sold 44,666 shares at a rate of $114.98, taking the stock ownership to the 33,654 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 12, when Company’s Co-President, Agribusiness sold 16,000 for $108.24, making the entire transaction worth $1,731,846. This insider now owns 42,950 shares in total.

Bunge Limited (BG) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $3.28) by -$0.37. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 79.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -4.65% during the next five years compared to 22.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Bunge Limited (NYSE: BG) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Bunge Limited (BG) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.24.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 11.50, a number that is poised to hit 2.62 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 11.86 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Bunge Limited (BG)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.56 million, its volume of 1.07 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 65.72%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.70.

During the past 100 days, Bunge Limited’s (BG) raw stochastic average was set at 36.08%, which indicates a significant increase from 30.65% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 25.86% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 37.03% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $93.94, while its 200-day Moving Average is $101.30. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $102.85 in the near term. At $105.83, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $107.50. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $98.20, it is likely to go to the next support level at $96.53. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $93.55.

Bunge Limited (NYSE: BG) Key Stats

There are 151,898K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 15.26 billion. As of now, sales total 59,152 M while income totals 2,078 M. Its latest quarter income was 17,933 M while its last quarter net income were 206,000 K.