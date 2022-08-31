$2.29M in average volume shows that Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) is heading in the right direction

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCO) kicked off on August 30, 2022, at the price of $0.2227, down -4.76% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.23 and dropped to $0.2011 before settling in for the closing price of $0.23. Over the past 52 weeks, LKCO has traded in a range of $0.19-$1.80.

Communication Services Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 284.30% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -14.40%. With a float of $330.27 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $362.67 million.

The firm has a total of 180 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Internet Content & Information Industry. The insider ownership of Luokung Technology Corp. is 46.50%, while institutional ownership is 3.70%.

Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) Earnings and Forecasts

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -14.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCO) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Luokung Technology Corp.’s (LKCO) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.20

Technical Analysis of Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Luokung Technology Corp., LKCO], we can find that recorded value of 1.51 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.06 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 36.26%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, Luokung Technology Corp.’s (LKCO) raw stochastic average was set at 6.41%, which indicates a significant decrease from 24.53% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 49.59% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 109.77% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3255, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.5280. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.2316. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.2453. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2605. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2027, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1875. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1738.

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCO) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 86.81 million has total of 401,042K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 145,070 K in contrast with the sum of -68,800 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 5,331 K and last quarter income was 3,125 K.