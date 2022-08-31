6.30% volatility in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) last month: This is a red flag warning

On August 30, 2022, Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: CRDO) opened at $14.25, higher 0.85% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $14.25 and dropped to $13.84 before settling in for the closing price of $14.06. Price fluctuations for CRDO have ranged from $8.61 to $18.00 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -27.60% at the time writing. With a float of $95.76 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $144.50 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 382 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +65.21, operating margin of -42.99, and the pretax margin is -43.10.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Communication Equipment industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd is 2.50%, while institutional ownership is 28.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 24, was worth 22,529. In this transaction General Counsel & Secretary of this company sold 1,560 shares at a rate of $14.44, taking the stock ownership to the 280,350 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 23, when Company’s General Counsel & Secretary sold 1,560 for $14.80, making the entire transaction worth $23,084. This insider now owns 281,910 shares in total.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 4/29/2022, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -46.87. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -27.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: CRDO) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 11.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 21.56.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.16, a number that is poised to hit 0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.50 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO)

The latest stats from [Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd, CRDO] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.84 million was superior to 0.77 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 28.51%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.99.

During the past 100 days, Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd’s (CRDO) raw stochastic average was set at 63.95%, which indicates a significant increase from 27.30% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 72.51% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 79.18% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

Now, the first resistance to watch is $14.34. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $14.50. The third major resistance level sits at $14.75. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.93, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.68. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $13.52.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: CRDO) Key Stats

There are currently 145,621K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.30 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 106,480 K according to its annual income of -22,180 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 37,530 K and its income totaled -5,360 K.