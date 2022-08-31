A major move is in the offing as Deere & Company (DE) market cap hits 115.30 billion

On August 30, 2022, Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) opened at $379.24, lower -3.12% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $379.765 and dropped to $365.52 before settling in for the closing price of $380.61. Price fluctuations for DE have ranged from $283.81 to $446.76 over the past 52 weeks.

Industrials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 10.50% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 118.60% at the time writing. With a float of $305.20 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $306.20 million.

The firm has a total of 75550 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +31.67, operating margin of +20.36, and the pretax margin is +17.29.

Deere & Company (DE) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Farm & Heavy Construction Machinery industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Deere & Company is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 70.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 26, was worth 74,084,689. In this transaction President, WW C&F & Pwr Syst of this company sold 17,145 shares at a rate of $4321.07, taking the stock ownership to the 21,087 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 26, when Company’s President, WW C&F & Pwr Syst sold 6,497 for $346.39, making the entire transaction worth $2,250,511. This insider now owns 21,087 shares in total.

Deere & Company (DE) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 4/29/2022, the company posted $6.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $6.71) by $0.1. This company achieved a net margin of +13.56 while generating a return on equity of 38.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 7.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 118.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.83% during the next five years compared to 31.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Deere & Company (DE). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.40. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 38.21.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 20.01, a number that is poised to hit 7.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 26.14 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Deere & Company (DE)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Deere & Company, DE], we can find that recorded value of 1.46 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.91 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 58.16%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 10.43.

During the past 100 days, Deere & Company’s (DE) raw stochastic average was set at 52.12%, which indicates a significant increase from 39.34% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 25.58% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 45.08% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $331.92, while its 200-day Moving Average is $363.26. Now, the first resistance to watch is $377.16. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $385.59. The third major resistance level sits at $391.41. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $362.92, it is likely to go to the next support level at $357.10. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $348.67.

Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) Key Stats

There are currently 305,636K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 115.30 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 44,024 M according to its annual income of 5,963 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 14,102 M and its income totaled 1,884 M.