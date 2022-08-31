Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 903,330 K

Akamai Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM) kicked off on August 30, 2022, at the price of $92.06, down -0.08% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $92.68 and dropped to $90.88 before settling in for the closing price of $91.79. Over the past 52 weeks, AKAM has traded in a range of $85.90-$123.25.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales topped by 8.10%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 16.60%. With a float of $156.26 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $160.04 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 8700 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +59.58, operating margin of +23.32, and the pretax margin is +21.04.

Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. The insider ownership of Akamai Technologies Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 96.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 12, was worth 471,250. In this transaction Chief Technology Officer of this company sold 5,000 shares at a rate of $94.25, taking the stock ownership to the 14,835 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 13, when Company’s Chief Technology Officer sold 5,000 for $97.68, making the entire transaction worth $488,400. This insider now owns 19,725 shares in total.

Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $1.42) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +18.83 while generating a return on equity of 14.84. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.3 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 16.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.66% during the next five years compared to 16.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Akamai Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Akamai Technologies Inc.’s (AKAM) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.20. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 13.87.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.52, a number that is poised to hit 1.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.69 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM)

The latest stats from [Akamai Technologies Inc., AKAM] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.15 million was inferior to 1.66 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.71%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.05.

During the past 100 days, Akamai Technologies Inc.’s (AKAM) raw stochastic average was set at 15.58%, which indicates a significant increase from 10.93% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 25.88% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 33.09% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $93.21, while its 200-day Moving Average is $105.97. Now, the first resistance to watch is $92.64. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $93.56. The third major resistance level sits at $94.44. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $90.84, it is likely to go to the next support level at $89.96. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $89.04.

Akamai Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 14.99 billion has total of 158,957K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 3,461 M in contrast with the sum of 651,640 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 903,330 K and last quarter income was 119,540 K.