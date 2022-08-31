Callaway Golf Company (ELY) average volume reaches $1.61M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Callaway Golf Company (NYSE: ELY) on August 30, 2022, started off the session at the price of $22.89, soaring 0.89% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $22.96 and dropped to $22.505 before settling in for the closing price of $22.54. Within the past 52 weeks, ELY’s price has moved between $17.78 and $31.68.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was 29.20%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 235.10%. With a float of $152.58 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $184.70 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 24800 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +35.65, operating margin of +6.78, and the pretax margin is +11.19.

Callaway Golf Company (ELY) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Leisure industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Callaway Golf Company is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 80.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 16, was worth 124,450. In this transaction Director of this company sold 5,000 shares at a rate of $24.89, taking the stock ownership to the 594,321 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 08, when Company’s Director sold 22,500 for $23.04, making the entire transaction worth $518,400. This insider now owns 599,321 shares in total.

Callaway Golf Company (ELY) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.24) by $0.12. This company achieved a net margin of +10.28 while generating a return on equity of 14.78. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 235.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 19.30% during the next five years compared to -1.70% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Callaway Golf Company (NYSE: ELY) Trading Performance Indicators

Callaway Golf Company (ELY) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.70 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.17.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.75, a number that is poised to hit 0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.95 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Callaway Golf Company (ELY)

Looking closely at Callaway Golf Company (NYSE: ELY), its last 5-days average volume was 1.22 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.82 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 10.08%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.75.

During the past 100 days, Callaway Golf Company’s (ELY) raw stochastic average was set at 66.05%, which indicates a significant increase from 14.72% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 33.36% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 51.56% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $22.17, while its 200-day Moving Average is $23.59. However, in the short run, Callaway Golf Company’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $22.97. Second resistance stands at $23.19. The third major resistance level sits at $23.42. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $22.51, it is likely to go to the next support level at $22.28. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $22.06.

Callaway Golf Company (NYSE: ELY) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 4.36 billion based on 184,770K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 3,133 M and income totals 321,990 K. The company made 1,116 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 105,400 K in sales during its previous quarter.