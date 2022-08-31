Can Genius Brands International Inc.’s (GNUS) drop of -4.65% in a week be considered a lucky break?

Genius Brands International Inc. (NASDAQ: GNUS) kicked off on August 30, 2022, at the price of $0.731, down -2.83% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.7453 and dropped to $0.71 before settling in for the closing price of $0.74. Over the past 52 weeks, GNUS has traded in a range of $0.51-$2.32.

A company in the Communication Services sector has jumped its sales by 55.50% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 84.90%. With a float of $299.26 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $315.52 million.

In an organization with 67 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -191.04, operating margin of -698.88, and the pretax margin is -1605.07.

Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Entertainment Industry. The insider ownership of Genius Brands International Inc. is 1.10%, while institutional ownership is 16.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 21, was worth 487,687. In this transaction Pres. Content Sales & Mkting of this company sold 419,335 shares at a rate of $1.16, taking the stock ownership to the 838,671 shares.

Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -1604.10 while generating a return on equity of -96.43. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 84.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Genius Brands International Inc. (NASDAQ: GNUS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Genius Brands International Inc.’s (GNUS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.20 and is forecasted to reach -0.11 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.5 million. That was inferior than the volume of 4.17 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 2.17%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, Genius Brands International Inc.’s (GNUS) raw stochastic average was set at 27.97%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.79% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 86.16% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 79.04% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7703, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.8960. However, in the short run, Genius Brands International Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.7363. Second resistance stands at $0.7585. The third major resistance level sits at $0.7716. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.7010, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6879. The third support level lies at $0.6657 if the price breaches the second support level.

Genius Brands International Inc. (NASDAQ: GNUS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 235.15 million has total of 317,235K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 7,870 K in contrast with the sum of -126,290 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 22,120 K and last quarter income was -13,340 K.