Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) last year’s performance of 16.40% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: CSIQ) kicked off on August 30, 2022, at the price of $45.17, down -2.53% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $46.7777 and dropped to $42.59 before settling in for the closing price of $44.63. Over the past 52 weeks, CSIQ has traded in a range of $22.15-$47.69.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 13.10%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -38.60%. With a float of $50.52 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $64.26 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 13535 employees.

Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Solar Industry. The insider ownership of Canadian Solar Inc. is 31.00%, while institutional ownership is 58.00%.

Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.13) by $0.27. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.58 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -38.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.00% during the next five years compared to 5.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: CSIQ) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Canadian Solar Inc.’s (CSIQ) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.44.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.19, a number that is poised to hit 0.55 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.81 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ)

Looking closely at Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: CSIQ), its last 5-days average volume was 1.3 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.07 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 60.53%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.67.

During the past 100 days, Canadian Solar Inc.’s (CSIQ) raw stochastic average was set at 83.59%, which indicates a significant increase from 54.80% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 75.49% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 68.88% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $35.86, while its 200-day Moving Average is $32.47. However, in the short run, Canadian Solar Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $45.99. Second resistance stands at $48.48. The third major resistance level sits at $50.18. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $41.80, it is likely to go to the next support level at $40.10. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $37.61.

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: CSIQ) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.81 billion has total of 59,998K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 5,277 M in contrast with the sum of 95,250 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,314 M and last quarter income was 74,460 K.