DO (Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc.) dropped -6.38 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

A new trading day began on August 30, 2022, with Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (NYSE: DO) stock priced at $7.25, down -6.38% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.285 and dropped to $6.80 before settling in for the closing price of $7.37. DO’s price has ranged from $5.17 to $12.04 over the past 52 weeks.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Energy Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -14.60% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -135.10%. With a float of $89.25 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $100.11 million.

The firm has a total of 1900 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -11.96, operating margin of -21.40, and the pretax margin is -300.10.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Oil & Gas Drilling Industry. The insider ownership of Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 87.20%.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -294.90 while generating a return on equity of -155.57.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -135.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (NYSE: DO) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.86. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 31.18.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.86

Technical Analysis of Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc., DO], we can find that recorded value of 1.02 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.88 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 49.92%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.42.

During the past 100 days, Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc.’s (DO) raw stochastic average was set at 35.97%, which indicates a significant increase from 35.50% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 53.41% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 72.46% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

Now, the first resistance to watch is $7.19. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $7.48. The third major resistance level sits at $7.67. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.71, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.51. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $6.22.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (NYSE: DO) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 714.08 million, the company has a total of 101,381K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 725,450 K while annual income is -2,139 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 205,700 K while its latest quarter income was -21,930 K.