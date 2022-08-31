FL (Foot Locker Inc.) dropped -1.46 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Foot Locker Inc. (NYSE: FL) on August 30, 2022, started off the session at the price of $37.30, plunging -1.46% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $37.30 and dropped to $36.30 before settling in for the closing price of $36.90. Within the past 52 weeks, FL’s price has moved between $23.85 and $58.19.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was 2.90%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 179.90%. With a float of $92.96 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $96.10 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 16555 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +32.18, operating margin of +11.52, and the pretax margin is +13.84.

Foot Locker Inc. (FL) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Footwear & Accessories industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Foot Locker Inc. is 1.50%, while institutional ownership is 93.25%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 26, was worth 69,342. In this transaction EVP & Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 2,100 shares at a rate of $33.02, taking the stock ownership to the 576 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 16, when Company’s VP, Treasurer sold 3,650 for $31.00, making the entire transaction worth $113,150. This insider now owns 22,454 shares in total.

Foot Locker Inc. (FL) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 4/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.6 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.55) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +9.97 while generating a return on equity of 29.72. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.4 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 179.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 35.86% during the next five years compared to 11.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Foot Locker Inc. (NYSE: FL) Trading Performance Indicators

Foot Locker Inc. (FL) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.50 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.40. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.97.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.89, a number that is poised to hit 1.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.19 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Foot Locker Inc. (FL)

Looking closely at Foot Locker Inc. (NYSE: FL), its last 5-days average volume was 2.27 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.97 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 60.43%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.55.

During the past 100 days, Foot Locker Inc.’s (FL) raw stochastic average was set at 77.46%, which indicates a significant increase from 62.65% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 82.01% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 56.41% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $29.36, while its 200-day Moving Average is $35.20. However, in the short run, Foot Locker Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $37.01. Second resistance stands at $37.65. The third major resistance level sits at $38.01. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $36.01, it is likely to go to the next support level at $35.65. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $35.01.

Foot Locker Inc. (NYSE: FL) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 3.55 billion based on 94,510K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 8,958 M and income totals 893,000 K. The company made 2,065 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 94,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.