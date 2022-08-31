Investors finally get a glimpse of DLocal Limited (DLO) volume hitting the figure of 1.53 million.

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ: DLO) kicked off on August 30, 2022, at the price of $25.80, down -2.71% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $25.98 and dropped to $24.51 before settling in for the closing price of $25.46. Over the past 52 weeks, DLO has traded in a range of $15.19-$73.43.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 162.00%. With a float of $145.88 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $313.19 million.

In an organization with 562 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

DLocal Limited (DLO) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.08) by $0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 162.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ: DLO) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at DLocal Limited’s (DLO) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 23.17. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 72.48.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.32, a number that is poised to hit 0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.66 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of DLocal Limited (DLO)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.24 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.51 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.69%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.94.

During the past 100 days, DLocal Limited’s (DLO) raw stochastic average was set at 51.95%, which indicates a significant increase from 5.64% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 79.79% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 89.70% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $27.85, while its 200-day Moving Average is $29.16. However, in the short run, DLocal Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $25.66. Second resistance stands at $26.56. The third major resistance level sits at $27.13. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $24.19, it is likely to go to the next support level at $23.62. The third support level lies at $22.72 if the price breaches the second support level.

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ: DLO) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 7.73 billion has total of 295,028K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 244,120 K in contrast with the sum of 77,880 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 101,180 K and last quarter income was 30,570 K.