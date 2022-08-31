Investors must take note of Forge Global Holdings Inc.’s (FRGE) performance last week, which was 23.74%.

Forge Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE: FRGE) kicked off on August 30, 2022, at the price of $3.45, up 20.87% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.28 and dropped to $3.35 before settling in for the closing price of $3.45. Over the past 52 weeks, FRGE has traded in a range of $3.11-$47.50.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 179.40%.

Forge Global Holdings Inc. (FRGE) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Forge Global Holdings Inc. is 26.10%, while institutional ownership is 24.30%.

Forge Global Holdings Inc. (FRGE) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a return on equity of 2.56.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 179.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Forge Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE: FRGE) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Forge Global Holdings Inc.’s (FRGE) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.56.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.18

Technical Analysis of Forge Global Holdings Inc. (FRGE)

The latest stats from [Forge Global Holdings Inc., FRGE] show that its last 5-days average volume of 5.81 million was superior to 1.26 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 27.29%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.60.

During the past 100 days, Forge Global Holdings Inc.’s (FRGE) raw stochastic average was set at 3.35%, which indicates a significant decrease from 48.85% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 117.96% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 202.43% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.32, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.92. Now, the first resistance to watch is $5.18. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $6.20. The third major resistance level sits at $7.11. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.25, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.34. The third support level lies at $1.32 if the price breaches the second support level.

Forge Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE: FRGE) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 760.61 million has total of 171,433K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 47,756 K in contrast with the sum of 9,360 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 16,460 K and last quarter income was -5,120 K.