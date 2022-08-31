Investors must take note of indie Semiconductor Inc.’s (INDI) performance last week, which was 7.65%.

On August 30, 2022, indie Semiconductor Inc. (NASDAQ: INDI) opened at $8.30, lower -2.43% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.35 and dropped to $7.83 before settling in for the closing price of $8.22. Price fluctuations for INDI have ranged from $5.07 to $16.33 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 11.40% at the time writing. With a float of $74.24 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $116.98 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 400 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +40.71, operating margin of -150.35, and the pretax margin is -245.67.

indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of indie Semiconductor Inc. is 2.40%, while institutional ownership is 52.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 15, was worth 69,948. In this transaction Chief Operating Officer of this company sold 8,700 shares at a rate of $8.04, taking the stock ownership to the 182,003 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 12, when Company’s CFO and EVP of Strategy sold 50,000 for $7.97, making the entire transaction worth $398,500. This insider now owns 1,603,779 shares in total.

indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.12) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -181.86 while generating a return on equity of -31.86. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 11.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

indie Semiconductor Inc. (NASDAQ: INDI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 15.11.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.72, a number that is poised to hit -0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.13 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI)

Looking closely at indie Semiconductor Inc. (NASDAQ: INDI), its last 5-days average volume was 1.55 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.29 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 79.93%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.37.

During the past 100 days, indie Semiconductor Inc.’s (INDI) raw stochastic average was set at 88.06%, which indicates a significant increase from 72.22% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 51.21% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 77.96% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.90, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.39. However, in the short run, indie Semiconductor Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $8.30. Second resistance stands at $8.59. The third major resistance level sits at $8.82. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.78, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.55. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $7.26.

indie Semiconductor Inc. (NASDAQ: INDI) Key Stats

There are currently 149,642K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.19 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 48,410 K according to its annual income of -88,040 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 25,760 K and its income totaled -4,230 K.