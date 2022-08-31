JACK (Jack in the Box Inc.) dropped -9.66 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

August 30, 2022, Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK) trading session started at the price of $87.05, that was -9.66% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $87.05 and dropped to $78.19 before settling in for the closing price of $87.97. A 52-week range for JACK has been $54.80 – $107.99.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was -6.50%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 91.90%. With a float of $20.77 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $21.24 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 5300 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +31.92, operating margin of +24.69, and the pretax margin is +19.38.

Jack in the Box Inc. (JACK) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Jack in the Box Inc. stocks. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 23, was worth 3,101. In this transaction SVP, CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER of this company sold 54 shares at a rate of $57.42, taking the stock ownership to the 3,134 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 23, when Company’s DIRECTOR & CEO sold 743 for $57.42, making the entire transaction worth $42,663. This insider now owns 36,778 shares in total.

Jack in the Box Inc. (JACK) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $1.38) by -$0.22. This company achieved a net margin of +14.49. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.34 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 91.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -1.49% during the next five years compared to 14.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Jack in the Box Inc. (JACK) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.31. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 22.71.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.09, a number that is poised to hit 1.36 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.62 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Jack in the Box Inc. (JACK)

Looking closely at Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK), its last 5-days average volume was 0.47 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.46 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.77%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.66.

During the past 100 days, Jack in the Box Inc.’s (JACK) raw stochastic average was set at 63.39%, which indicates a significant increase from 8.24% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 62.84% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 49.27% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $71.16, while its 200-day Moving Average is $81.27. However, in the short run, Jack in the Box Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $84.95. Second resistance stands at $90.43. The third major resistance level sits at $93.81. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $76.09, it is likely to go to the next support level at $72.71. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $67.23.

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK) Key Stats

There are 21,057K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.76 billion. As of now, sales total 1,144 M while income totals 165,760 K. Its latest quarter income was 398,310 K while its last quarter net income were 22,860 K.