Last month’s performance of -21.63% for Code Chain New Continent Limited (CCNC) is certainly impressive

Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ: CCNC) kicked off on August 30, 2022, at the price of $0.2323, up 14.08% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.31 and dropped to $0.2323 before settling in for the closing price of $0.23. Over the past 52 weeks, CCNC has traded in a range of $0.21-$1.95.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -158.00%. With a float of $34.34 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $46.09 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 56 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +32.96, operating margin of -58.52, and the pretax margin is -58.05.

Code Chain New Continent Limited (CCNC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Electronic Gaming & Multimedia Industry. The insider ownership of Code Chain New Continent Limited is 30.64%, while institutional ownership is 5.00%.

Code Chain New Continent Limited (CCNC) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -63.22 while generating a return on equity of -39.98.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -158.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ: CCNC) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Code Chain New Continent Limited’s (CCNC) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.42.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.03

Technical Analysis of Code Chain New Continent Limited (CCNC)

Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ: CCNC) saw its 5-day average volume 0.41 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.15 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 33.85%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Code Chain New Continent Limited’s (CCNC) raw stochastic average was set at 6.92%, which indicates a significant decrease from 35.59% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 103.99% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 97.07% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4187, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.8077. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.3058 in the near term. At $0.3468, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3835. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2281, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1914. The third support level lies at $0.1504 if the price breaches the second support level.

Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ: CCNC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 12.21 million has total of 46,110K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 25,030 K in contrast with the sum of -26,970 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 7,620 K and last quarter income was 990 K.