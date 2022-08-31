Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP) to new highs

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDP) on August 30, 2022, started off the session at the price of $8.05, plunging -1.53% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.195 and dropped to $7.56 before settling in for the closing price of $7.86. Within the past 52 weeks, BLDP’s price has moved between $5.75 and $19.66.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Industrials sector was 4.20%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -94.60%. With a float of $251.52 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $298.16 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 1367 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +7.84, operating margin of -81.64, and the pretax margin is -94.23.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Specialty Industrial Machinery industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Ballard Power Systems Inc. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 16.40%.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 6/29/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.05) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -109.47 while generating a return on equity of -10.15. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -94.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 0.03% during the next five years compared to -24.60% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDP) Trading Performance Indicators

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 14.40 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 23.42.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.57, a number that is poised to hit -0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.46 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 4.57 million, its volume of 3.02 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 49.48%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.53.

During the past 100 days, Ballard Power Systems Inc.’s (BLDP) raw stochastic average was set at 35.57%, which indicates a significant increase from 29.27% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 65.53% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 81.30% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.48, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.80. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $8.10 in the near term. At $8.47, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $8.74. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.47, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.20. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $6.83.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDP) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.43 billion based on 298,169K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 104,510 K and income totals -114,230 K. The company made 20,930 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -55,790 K in sales during its previous quarter.