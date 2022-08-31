Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) to new highs

August 30, 2022, HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE: HSBC) trading session started at the price of $31.38, that was -0.71% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $31.405 and dropped to $30.865 before settling in for the closing price of $31.14. A 52-week range for HSBC has been $24.31 – $38.61.

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -3.10% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 222.50%. With a float of $3.98 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $3.99 billion.

The firm has a total of 218866 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward HSBC Holdings plc stocks. The insider ownership of HSBC Holdings plc is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 1.30%.

HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of +17.36 while generating a return on equity of 7.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 222.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE: HSBC) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.16.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.38

Technical Analysis of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [HSBC Holdings plc, HSBC], we can find that recorded value of 2.18 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 3.26 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.70%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.60.

During the past 100 days, HSBC Holdings plc’s (HSBC) raw stochastic average was set at 28.83%, which indicates a significant increase from 10.51% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 16.15% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 35.53% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $32.08, while its 200-day Moving Average is $32.41. Now, the first resistance to watch is $31.26. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $31.60. The third major resistance level sits at $31.80. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $30.72, it is likely to go to the next support level at $30.52. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $30.18.

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE: HSBC) Key Stats

There are 4,062,441K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 123.32 billion. As of now, sales total 62,297 M while income totals 13,917 M. Its latest quarter income was 12,772 M while its last quarter net income were 5,486 M.