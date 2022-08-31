Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) is -1.82% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE: MFC) on August 30, 2022, started off the session at the price of $17.74, plunging -1.91% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $17.80 and dropped to $17.41 before settling in for the closing price of $17.78. Within the past 52 weeks, MFC’s price has moved between $16.27 and $22.19.

A company in the Financial sector has jumped its sales by 1.00% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 20.70%. With a float of $1.91 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.92 billion.

In an organization with 38000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Insurance – Life industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Manulife Financial Corporation is 0.01%, while institutional ownership is 53.70%.

Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.6 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.64) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +12.01 while generating a return on equity of 12.83. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.65 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 20.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.60% during the next five years compared to 20.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE: MFC) Trading Performance Indicators

Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.48. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 2.41.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.99, a number that is poised to hit 0.81 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.37 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.31 million. That was inferior than the volume of 4.22 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 6.77%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.37.

During the past 100 days, Manulife Financial Corporation’s (MFC) raw stochastic average was set at 20.95%, which indicates a significant increase from 1.71% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.11% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 34.68% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $17.78, while its 200-day Moving Average is $19.19. However, in the short run, Manulife Financial Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $17.69. Second resistance stands at $17.94. The third major resistance level sits at $18.08. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $17.30, it is likely to go to the next support level at $17.16. The third support level lies at $16.91 if the price breaches the second support level.

Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE: MFC) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 33.95 billion based on 1,906,598K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 49,327 M and income totals 5,312 M. The company made -2,866 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 2,275 M in sales during its previous quarter.