Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (KIND) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 1.83 million

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KIND) on August 30, 2022, started off the session at the price of $3.21, plunging -4.05% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.28 and dropped to $3.08 before settling in for the closing price of $3.21. Within the past 52 weeks, KIND’s price has moved between $2.47 and $18.59.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 65.60%. With a float of $152.28 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $385.13 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 602 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +82.84, operating margin of -49.33, and the pretax margin is -49.52.

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (KIND) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Internet Content & Information industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Nextdoor Holdings Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 65.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 19, was worth 2,534,368. In this transaction Member of 10% owner group of this company bought 765,000 shares at a rate of $3.31, taking the stock ownership to the 10,917,514 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 19, when Company’s Director bought 765,000 for $3.31, making the entire transaction worth $2,534,368. This insider now owns 10,917,514 shares in total.

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (KIND) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.06) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -49.60 while generating a return on equity of -21.32. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 65.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KIND) Trading Performance Indicators

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (KIND) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 21.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.12.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.66, a number that is poised to hit -0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.29 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (KIND)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.35 million, its volume of 2.09 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 33.74%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.24.

During the past 100 days, Nextdoor Holdings Inc.’s (KIND) raw stochastic average was set at 18.15%, which indicates a significant decrease from 42.50% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 87.71% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 100.96% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.39, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.54. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.21 in the near term. At $3.35, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.41. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.01, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.95. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.81.

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KIND) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.23 billion based on 386,031K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 192,200 K and income totals -95,330 K. The company made 54,540 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -36,840 K in sales during its previous quarter.