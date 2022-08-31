No matter how cynical the overall market is, Farmmi Inc. (FAMI) performance over the last week is recorded -11.32%

August 30, 2022, Farmmi Inc. (NASDAQ: FAMI) trading session started at the price of $1.02, that was -10.45% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.0299 and dropped to $0.90 before settling in for the closing price of $1.01. A 52-week range for FAMI has been $0.98 – $14.75.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Defensive sector was 13.70%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -65.50%.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 67 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +13.00, operating margin of +7.26, and the pretax margin is +6.19.

Farmmi Inc. (FAMI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Farmmi Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Farmmi Inc. is 1.70%, while institutional ownership is 2.60%.

Farmmi Inc. (FAMI) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of +6.13 while generating a return on equity of 2.56.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -65.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Farmmi Inc. (NASDAQ: FAMI) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Farmmi Inc. (FAMI) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 37.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.52.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.77

Technical Analysis of Farmmi Inc. (FAMI)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.07 million, its volume of 0.62 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.08%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

During the past 100 days, Farmmi Inc.’s (FAMI) raw stochastic average was set at 0.17%, which indicates a significant decrease from 1.45% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 53.45% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 92.13% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.0953, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.4438. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.9896 in the near term. At $1.0747, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.1195. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.8597, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.8149. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.7298.

Farmmi Inc. (NASDAQ: FAMI) Key Stats

There are 22,319K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 20.37 million. As of now, sales total 39,290 K while income totals 2,360 K.