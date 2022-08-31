Owens Corning (OC) 20 Days SMA touches -5.78%: The odds favor the bear

Owens Corning (NYSE: OC) on August 30, 2022, started off the session at the price of $84.245, plunging -0.83% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $84.72 and dropped to $82.36 before settling in for the closing price of $84.10. Within the past 52 weeks, OC’s price has moved between $72.97 and $101.12.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Industrials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 8.40% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 370.50%. With a float of $95.67 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $97.60 million.

The firm has a total of 20000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +26.08, operating margin of +16.12, and the pretax margin is +15.45.

Owens Corning (OC) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Building Products & Equipment industry stocks is more important than anything else. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 29, was worth 33,688. In this transaction Director of this company sold 401 shares at a rate of $84.01, taking the stock ownership to the 39,719 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 29, when Company’s Vice President and Controller sold 1,940 for $91.93, making the entire transaction worth $178,346. This insider now owns 15,083 shares in total.

Owens Corning (OC) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $3.33) by $0.5. This company achieved a net margin of +11.71 while generating a return on equity of 24.28. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.38 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 370.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 18.22% during the next five years compared to 22.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Owens Corning (NYSE: OC) Trading Performance Indicators

Owens Corning (OC) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.91. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.91.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 11.26, a number that is poised to hit 3.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 11.45 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Owens Corning (OC)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Owens Corning, OC], we can find that recorded value of 1.2 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.0 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 5.69%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.57.

During the past 100 days, Owens Corning’s (OC) raw stochastic average was set at 41.75%, which indicates a significant increase from 10.62% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 32.50% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 40.43% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $83.87, while its 200-day Moving Average is $89.13. Now, the first resistance to watch is $84.63. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $85.85. The third major resistance level sits at $86.99. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $82.27, it is likely to go to the next support level at $81.13. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $79.91.

Owens Corning (NYSE: OC) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 8.43 billion based on 96,239K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 8,498 M and income totals 995,000 K. The company made 2,601 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 343,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.