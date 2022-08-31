Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) with a beta value of 2.22 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: SIX) on August 30, 2022, started off the session at the price of $23.99, plunging -4.01% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $24.1599 and dropped to $22.66 before settling in for the closing price of $23.67. Within the past 52 weeks, SIX’s price has moved between $19.80 and $47.24.

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 2.60% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 130.00%. With a float of $81.95 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $84.99 million.

The firm has a total of 1970 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +40.72, operating margin of +26.60, and the pretax margin is +14.78.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Leisure industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 94.11%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 22, was worth 5,679,075. In this transaction Director of this company bought 250,000 shares at a rate of $22.72, taking the stock ownership to the 10,500,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 22, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 250,000 for $22.72, making the entire transaction worth $5,679,075. This insider now owns 10,500,000 shares in total.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$1.04) by $0.28. This company achieved a net margin of +8.68. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 130.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 17.93% during the next five years compared to 3.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: SIX) Trading Performance Indicators

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.34. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 15.74.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.55, a number that is poised to hit 1.83 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.27 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, SIX], we can find that recorded value of 2.75 million was better than the volume posted last year of 2.43 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 24.93%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.55.

During the past 100 days, Six Flags Entertainment Corporation’s (SIX) raw stochastic average was set at 12.08%, which indicates a significant decrease from 42.66% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 121.97% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 77.14% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $23.08, while its 200-day Moving Average is $34.63. Now, the first resistance to watch is $23.70. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $24.68. The third major resistance level sits at $25.20. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $22.20, it is likely to go to the next support level at $21.68. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $20.70.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: SIX) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.04 billion based on 83,109K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,497 M and income totals 129,920 K. The company made 435,420 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 45,390 K in sales during its previous quarter.