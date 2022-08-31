Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (SHO) with a beta value of 1.26 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

A new trading day began on August 30, 2022, with Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (NYSE: SHO) stock priced at $11.19, down -0.72% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.295 and dropped to $10.965 before settling in for the closing price of $11.12. SHO’s price has ranged from $9.30 to $13.91 over the past 52 weeks.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Real Estate sector was -15.60%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 103.20%. With a float of $208.63 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $213.18 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 42 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (SHO) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the REIT – Hotel & Motel Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 03, was worth 12. In this transaction President and CIO of this company sold 1 shares at a rate of $12.35, taking the stock ownership to the 540,523 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 15, when Company’s Interim CEO bought 9,000 for $10.63, making the entire transaction worth $95,670. This insider now owns 359,000 shares in total.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (SHO) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.05 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 103.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 19.90% during the next five years compared to -35.10% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (NYSE: SHO) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.25.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.68, a number that is poised to hit 0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.39 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (SHO)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 4.06 million, its volume of 2.99 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 21.84%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.35.

During the past 100 days, Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc.’s (SHO) raw stochastic average was set at 50.95%, which indicates a significant increase from 9.15% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.36% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 43.16% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.77, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.31. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $11.23 in the near term. At $11.43, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $11.56. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.90, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.77. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $10.57.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (NYSE: SHO) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.48 billion, the company has a total of 212,316K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 509,150 K while annual income is 34,300 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 251,280 K while its latest quarter income was 35,350 K.