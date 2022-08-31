Vaxart Inc. (VXRT) 20 Days SMA touches -22.10%: The odds favor the bear

On August 30, 2022, Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT) opened at $3.05, lower -0.33% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.12 and dropped to $2.93 before settling in for the closing price of $3.00. Price fluctuations for VXRT have ranged from $2.49 to $9.40 over the past 52 weeks.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -36.90% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -59.00% at the time writing. With a float of $125.42 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $126.43 million.

The firm has a total of 110 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Vaxart Inc. (VXRT) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Vaxart Inc. is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 36.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 22, was worth 16,100. In this transaction Interim CFO of this company bought 5,000 shares at a rate of $3.22, taking the stock ownership to the 5,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 30, when Company’s SVP, Principal Accntng Officer sold 3,602 for $8.00, making the entire transaction worth $28,816. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

Vaxart Inc. (VXRT) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.2 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.16) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -7900.22 while generating a return on equity of -45.33. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -59.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Vaxart Inc. (VXRT). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 8.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1038.43.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.74, a number that is poised to hit -0.24 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.33 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Vaxart Inc. (VXRT)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Vaxart Inc., VXRT], we can find that recorded value of 2.29 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.6 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 3.13%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.26.

During the past 100 days, Vaxart Inc.’s (VXRT) raw stochastic average was set at 19.31%, which indicates a significant increase from 3.56% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 65.90% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 98.40% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.86, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.70. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.10. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.20. The third major resistance level sits at $3.29. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.91, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.82. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.72.

Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT) Key Stats

There are currently 126,506K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 415.37 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 890 K according to its annual income of -70,470 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 90 K and its income totaled -25,100 K.