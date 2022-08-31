Western Digital Corporation (WDC) with a beta value of 1.48 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

On August 30, 2022, Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: WDC) opened at $44.67, lower -3.13% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $44.70 and dropped to $43.13 before settling in for the closing price of $44.76. Price fluctuations for WDC have ranged from $41.63 to $69.36 over the past 52 weeks.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Technology sector was -0.30%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 78.70% at the time writing. With a float of $311.80 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $312.00 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 65000 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +32.83, operating margin of +14.52, and the pretax margin is +11.30.

Western Digital Corporation (WDC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Computer Hardware industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Western Digital Corporation is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 88.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 04, was worth 300,888. In this transaction SVP & Princ. Acctg Officer of this company sold 4,776 shares at a rate of $63.00, taking the stock ownership to the 26,719 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 15, when Company’s President, Tech & Strategy sold 11,380 for $53.37, making the entire transaction worth $607,385. This insider now owns 254,507 shares in total.

Western Digital Corporation (WDC) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.45) by $0.13. This company achieved a net margin of +7.98 while generating a return on equity of 13.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.97 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 78.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 22.80% during the next five years compared to 28.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: WDC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Western Digital Corporation (WDC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.76. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 18.87.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.75, a number that is poised to hit 0.50 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.56 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Western Digital Corporation (WDC)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 3.87 million, its volume of 2.73 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 2.81%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.75.

During the past 100 days, Western Digital Corporation’s (WDC) raw stochastic average was set at 8.00%, which indicates a significant increase from 2.94% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 40.66% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 49.36% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $47.05, while its 200-day Moving Average is $53.22. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $44.33 in the near term. At $45.30, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $45.90. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $42.76, it is likely to go to the next support level at $42.16. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $41.19.

Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: WDC) Key Stats

There are currently 314,493K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 14.30 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 18,793 M according to its annual income of 1,500 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 4,528 M and its income totaled 301,000 K.