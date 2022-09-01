$1.52M in average volume shows that Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR) is heading in the right direction

August 31, 2022, Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR) trading session started at the price of $74.79, that was 1.18% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $76.53 and dropped to $73.85 before settling in for the closing price of $75.17. A 52-week range for DAR has been $55.71 – $87.59.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Defensive Sector giant was 6.90%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 119.40%. With a float of $158.93 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $161.63 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 9900 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +19.90, operating margin of +11.70, and the pretax margin is +17.34.

Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Darling Ingredients Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Darling Ingredients Inc. is 1.10%, while institutional ownership is 96.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 02, was worth 1,023,330. In this transaction EVP – Chief Strategy Officer of this company sold 12,374 shares at a rate of $82.70, taking the stock ownership to the 109,496 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 01, when Company’s EVP & Chief Admin Officer sold 25,000 for $80.82, making the entire transaction worth $2,020,500. This insider now owns 48,489 shares in total.

Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $1.12) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +13.74 while generating a return on equity of 21.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.38 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 119.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 42.99% during the next five years compared to 44.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.27. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 26.71.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.19, a number that is poised to hit 1.38 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.67 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR)

Looking closely at Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR), its last 5-days average volume was 1.1 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.44 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 47.73%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.47.

During the past 100 days, Darling Ingredients Inc.’s (DAR) raw stochastic average was set at 63.83%, which indicates a significant increase from 43.48% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.43% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 48.74% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $67.47, while its 200-day Moving Average is $70.98. However, in the short run, Darling Ingredients Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $77.11. Second resistance stands at $78.16. The third major resistance level sits at $79.79. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $74.43, it is likely to go to the next support level at $72.80. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $71.75.

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR) Key Stats

There are 160,372K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 12.50 billion. As of now, sales total 4,741 M while income totals 650,910 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,650 M while its last quarter net income were 202,000 K.