$1.62M in average volume shows that Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) is heading in the right direction

On August 31, 2022, Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) opened at $53.28, lower -0.70% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $53.36 and dropped to $52.12 before settling in for the closing price of $52.98. Price fluctuations for IRM have ranged from $41.67 to $58.61 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Real Estate sector was 5.00%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 30.30% at the time writing. With a float of $288.16 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $290.54 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 26750 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +42.83, operating margin of +20.07, and the pretax margin is +14.00.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the REIT – Specialty industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Iron Mountain Incorporated is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 79.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 10, was worth 60,750. In this transaction EVP, General Counsel, Sec. of this company sold 1,125 shares at a rate of $54.00, taking the stock ownership to the 51,407 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 08, when Company’s EVP, GM, Global RM sold 5,800 for $52.95, making the entire transaction worth $307,110. This insider now owns 6,355 shares in total.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.37) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +10.02 while generating a return on equity of 45.19. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.43 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 30.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.44% during the next five years compared to 30.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.23.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.27, a number that is poised to hit 0.44 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.93 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.91 million, its volume of 1.49 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 20.09%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.19.

During the past 100 days, Iron Mountain Incorporated’s (IRM) raw stochastic average was set at 57.40%, which indicates a significant increase from 14.08% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 21.78% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 35.75% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $50.18, while its 200-day Moving Average is $49.98. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $53.27 in the near term. At $53.94, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $54.51. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $52.03, it is likely to go to the next support level at $51.46. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $50.79.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) Key Stats

There are currently 290,562K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 15.60 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 4,492 M according to its annual income of 450,220 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,290 M and its income totaled 200,080 K.