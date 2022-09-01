11.23% volatility in G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (GMVD) last month: This is a red flag warning

A new trading day began on August 31, 2022, with G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: GMVD) stock priced at $0.33, up 8.68% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.36 and dropped to $0.301 before settling in for the closing price of $0.33. GMVD’s price has ranged from $0.31 to $6.74 over the past 52 weeks.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +19.77, operating margin of -222.80, and the pretax margin is -294.40.

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (GMVD) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Medical Instruments & Supplies Industry. The insider ownership of G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd is 21.39%, while institutional ownership is 1.26%.

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (GMVD) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -291.78. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: GMVD) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.94.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.92, a number that is poised to hit -0.39 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.29 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (GMVD)

The latest stats from [G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd, GMVD] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.63 million was inferior to 1.94 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 22.82%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd’s (GMVD) raw stochastic average was set at 4.03%, which indicates a significant decrease from 39.93% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 56.26% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 200.33% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.5089, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.5883. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.3760. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.3975. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4350. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3170, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2795. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.2580.

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: GMVD) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 4.77 million, the company has a total of 0K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 5,058 K while annual income is -14,888 K.