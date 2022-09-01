-16.40% percent quarterly performance for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF) is not indicative of the underlying story

On August 31, 2022, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE: IFF) opened at $111.60, lower -0.79% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $112.47 and dropped to $110.28 before settling in for the closing price of $111.36. Price fluctuations for IFF have ranged from $105.38 to $155.00 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Basic Materials sector was 30.20%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -65.20% at the time writing. With a float of $254.69 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $255.00 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 24000 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +25.75, operating margin of +7.65, and the pretax margin is +3.04.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Specialty Chemicals industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 94.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 11, was worth 1,250,000. In this transaction EVP, Operations of this company sold 10,000 shares at a rate of $125.00, taking the stock ownership to the 17,237 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 01, when Company’s President, Scent sold 629 for $132.59, making the entire transaction worth $83,399. This insider now owns 8,180 shares in total.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.33) by $0.34. This company achieved a net margin of +2.30 while generating a return on equity of 1.96. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -65.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.55% during the next five years compared to -26.20% drop over the previous five years of trading.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE: IFF) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.32.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.49, a number that is poised to hit 1.34 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.37 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.41 million, its volume of 1.01 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 1.54%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.89.

During the past 100 days, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.’s (IFF) raw stochastic average was set at 17.12%, which indicates a significant increase from 1.35% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 26.77% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 33.44% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $119.62, while its 200-day Moving Average is $129.82. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $111.87 in the near term. At $113.27, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $114.06. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $109.68, it is likely to go to the next support level at $108.89. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $107.49.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE: IFF) Key Stats

There are currently 254,947K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 29.36 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 11,656 M according to its annual income of 270,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 3,307 M and its income totaled 107,000 K.