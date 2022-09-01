4.50% volatility in Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (HOUS) last month: This is a red flag warning

A new trading day began on August 31, 2022, with Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS) stock priced at $10.42, down -5.51% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.55 and dropped to $9.77 before settling in for the closing price of $10.34. HOUS’s price has ranged from $9.06 to $21.03 over the past 52 weeks.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

A company in the Real Estate sector has jumped its sales by 6.60% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 191.30%. With a float of $111.27 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $116.50 million.

In an organization with 9665 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +17.00, operating margin of +8.36, and the pretax margin is +5.45.

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (HOUS) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Real Estate Services Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 15, was worth 44,275. In this transaction EVP & CTO, Technology Services of this company sold 3,500 shares at a rate of $12.65, taking the stock ownership to the 39,321 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 05, when Company’s Director bought 2,000 for $10.88, making the entire transaction worth $21,760. This insider now owns 141,768 shares in total.

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (HOUS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.69 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +4.30 while generating a return on equity of 17.37. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.3 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 191.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 27.70% during the next five years compared to 14.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Anywhere Real Estate Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.15. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.25.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.28, a number that is poised to hit 0.66 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.71 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (HOUS)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.07 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.33 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.07%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.55.

During the past 100 days, Anywhere Real Estate Inc.’s (HOUS) raw stochastic average was set at 13.63%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 45.22% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 58.27% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.72, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.83. However, in the short run, Anywhere Real Estate Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $10.29. Second resistance stands at $10.81. The third major resistance level sits at $11.07. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.51, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.25. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $8.73.

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.20 billion, the company has a total of 114,376K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 7,983 M while annual income is 343,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 2,142 M while its latest quarter income was 88,000 K.