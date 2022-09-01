A major move is in the offing as Crown Castle International Corp. (CCI) market cap hits 75.69 billion

A new trading day began on August 31, 2022, with Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE: CCI) stock priced at $171.29, up 0.39% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $172.8199 and dropped to $170.3724 before settling in for the closing price of $170.17. CCI’s price has ranged from $153.70 to $209.87 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Real Estate sector was 10.10%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 13.50%. With a float of $430.76 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $433.00 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 5000 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +42.98, operating margin of +31.91, and the pretax margin is +18.60.

Crown Castle International Corp. (CCI) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the REIT – Specialty Industry. The insider ownership of Crown Castle International Corp. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 92.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 22, was worth 121,344. In this transaction Director of this company bought 699 shares at a rate of $173.60, taking the stock ownership to the 10,703 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 03, when Company’s Vice President and Controller sold 1,000 for $185.44, making the entire transaction worth $185,435. This insider now owns 10,082 shares in total.

Crown Castle International Corp. (CCI) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.97 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +16.31 while generating a return on equity of 11.67. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 13.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.00% during the next five years compared to 22.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE: CCI) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Crown Castle International Corp.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 11.22.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.56, a number that is poised to hit 0.97 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.94 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Crown Castle International Corp. (CCI)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.72 million, its volume of 1.44 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 11.89%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.52.

During the past 100 days, Crown Castle International Corp.’s (CCI) raw stochastic average was set at 37.02%, which indicates a significant increase from 9.04% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 20.86% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 29.34% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $174.90, while its 200-day Moving Average is $181.10. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $172.31 in the near term. At $173.79, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $174.76. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $169.86, it is likely to go to the next support level at $168.89. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $167.41.

Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE: CCI) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 75.69 billion, the company has a total of 433,039K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 6,340 M while annual income is 1,096 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,734 M while its latest quarter income was 421,000 K.