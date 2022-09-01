AHCO (AdaptHealth Corp.) dropped -2.65 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: AHCO) kicked off on August 31, 2022, at the price of $18.36, down -2.65% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $18.44 and dropped to $17.95 before settling in for the closing price of $18.46. Over the past 52 weeks, AHCO has traded in a range of $11.40-$28.75.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 134.60%. With a float of $87.16 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $134.33 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 10700 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

AdaptHealth Corp. (AHCO) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Medical Devices Industry. The insider ownership of AdaptHealth Corp. is 2.50%, while institutional ownership is 76.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 16, was worth 2,219,530. In this transaction General Counsel of this company sold 100,000 shares at a rate of $22.20, taking the stock ownership to the 106,071 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 12, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 215,382 for $23.50, making the entire transaction worth $5,061,477. This insider now owns 15,119,834 shares in total.

AdaptHealth Corp. (AHCO) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.18) by -$0.1. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 134.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: AHCO) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at AdaptHealth Corp.’s (AHCO) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.88. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 124.27.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.91, a number that is poised to hit 0.32 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.45 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of AdaptHealth Corp. (AHCO)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.35 million, its volume of 1.47 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 3.71%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.90.

During the past 100 days, AdaptHealth Corp.’s (AHCO) raw stochastic average was set at 40.86%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.35% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 23.83% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 68.97% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $20.77, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.80. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $18.29 in the near term. At $18.61, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $18.78. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $17.80, it is likely to go to the next support level at $17.63. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $17.31.

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: AHCO) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.45 billion has total of 134,289K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 2,465 M in contrast with the sum of 156,180 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 727,610 K and last quarter income was 14,030 K.