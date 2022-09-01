AIV (Apartment Investment and Management Company) dropped -0.67 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

A new trading day began on August 31, 2022, with Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE: AIV) stock priced at $8.94, down -0.67% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.99 and dropped to $8.76 before settling in for the closing price of $8.90. AIV’s price has ranged from $5.22 to $9.79 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Real Estate sector was -29.80%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -16.50%. With a float of $143.47 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $149.60 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 62 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +10.31, operating margin of -5.38, and the pretax margin is -10.92.

Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the REIT – Residential Industry. The insider ownership of Apartment Investment and Management Company is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 96.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 31, was worth 13,545. In this transaction Director of this company bought 2,145 shares at a rate of $6.31, taking the stock ownership to the 2,145 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 30, when Company’s Director bought 138,572 for $7.00, making the entire transaction worth $969,450. This insider now owns 1,655,375 shares in total.

Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2021, the company reported earnings of $0.14 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -3.48 while generating a return on equity of -1.18. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -16.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.10% during the next five years compared to -15.00% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE: AIV) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Apartment Investment and Management Company’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.26.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.58

Technical Analysis of Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.69 million, its volume of 1.16 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 11.23%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.25.

During the past 100 days, Apartment Investment and Management Company’s (AIV) raw stochastic average was set at 79.21%, which indicates a significant increase from 7.77% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.39% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 36.44% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.83, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.18. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $8.97 in the near term. At $9.09, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $9.20. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.74, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.63. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $8.51.

Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE: AIV) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.38 billion, the company has a total of 152,149K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 169,840 K while annual income is -5,910 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 50,700 K while its latest quarter income was 239,140 K.