Can Napco Security Technologies Inc.’s (NSSC) hike of 13.64% in a week be considered a lucky break?

August 31, 2022, Napco Security Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: NSSC) trading session started at the price of $29.55, that was 0.17% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $29.98 and dropped to $28.60 before settling in for the closing price of $29.61. A 52-week range for NSSC has been $15.39 – $30.04.

Annual sales at Industrials sector company grew by 6.70% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 98.70%. With a float of $29.12 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $36.74 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1102 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +43.98, operating margin of +15.20, and the pretax margin is +15.20.

Napco Security Technologies Inc. (NSSC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Napco Security Technologies Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Napco Security Technologies Inc. is 20.73%, while institutional ownership is 70.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 17, was worth 442,803. In this transaction President, CEO and Secretary of this company sold 10,558 shares at a rate of $41.94, taking the stock ownership to the 3,633,726 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 17, when Company’s Senior Vice President sold 1,696 for $42.04, making the entire transaction worth $71,300. This insider now owns 126,403 shares in total.

Napco Security Technologies Inc. (NSSC) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.07) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +13.07 while generating a return on equity of 17.41. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 98.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 1.50% during the next five years compared to 22.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Napco Security Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: NSSC) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Napco Security Technologies Inc. (NSSC) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.49. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 86.04.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.48, a number that is poised to hit 0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.69 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Napco Security Technologies Inc. (NSSC)

Napco Security Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: NSSC) saw its 5-day average volume 0.44 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.13 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 90.88%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.11.

During the past 100 days, Napco Security Technologies Inc.’s (NSSC) raw stochastic average was set at 97.37%, which indicates a significant increase from 92.42% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 59.61% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 46.67% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $24.61, while its 200-day Moving Average is $21.73. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $30.23 in the near term. At $30.79, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $31.61. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $28.85, it is likely to go to the next support level at $28.03. The third support level lies at $27.47 if the price breaches the second support level.

Napco Security Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: NSSC) Key Stats

There are 36,734K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.15 billion. As of now, sales total 114,040 K while income totals 14,900 K. Its latest quarter income was 35,910 K while its last quarter net income were 3,270 K.