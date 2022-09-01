CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (CCCS) volume exceeds 1.58 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

On August 31, 2022, CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CCCS) opened at $9.42, higher 2.03% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.59 and dropped to $9.42 before settling in for the closing price of $9.37. Price fluctuations for CCCS have ranged from $7.41 to $13.46 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 30.40% at the time writing. With a float of $598.26 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $605.95 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 2250 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +61.19, operating margin of -19.31, and the pretax margin is -39.94.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (CCCS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 99.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 10, was worth 82,885. In this transaction Director of this company sold 8,404 shares at a rate of $9.86, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 08, when Company’s Director sold 19,096 for $9.88, making the entire transaction worth $188,577. This insider now owns 8,404 shares in total.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (CCCS) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.07) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -36.16 while generating a return on equity of -21.47. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 30.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CCCS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (CCCS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.22.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.24, a number that is poised to hit 0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.33 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (CCCS)

Looking closely at CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CCCS), its last 5-days average volume was 1.1 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.19 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 34.28%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.28.

During the past 100 days, CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc.’s (CCCS) raw stochastic average was set at 77.34%, which indicates a significant increase from 45.21% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 25.76% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 48.53% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.58, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.15. However, in the short run, CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $9.63. Second resistance stands at $9.69. The third major resistance level sits at $9.80. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.46, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.35. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $9.29.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CCCS) Key Stats

There are currently 616,504K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 6.11 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 688,290 K according to its annual income of -248,920 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 192,790 K and its income totaled 15,560 K.