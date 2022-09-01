Health Catalyst Inc. (HCAT) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -2.28%

Health Catalyst Inc. (NASDAQ: HCAT) kicked off on August 31, 2022, at the price of $11.86, up 4.17% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.11 and dropped to $11.658 before settling in for the closing price of $11.52. Over the past 52 weeks, HCAT has traded in a range of $10.95-$57.19.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -10.90%. With a float of $53.66 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $53.67 million.

In an organization with 728 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +33.16, operating margin of -47.09, and the pretax margin is -66.18.

Health Catalyst Inc. (HCAT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Health Information Services Industry. The insider ownership of Health Catalyst Inc. is 3.00%, while institutional ownership is 99.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 19, was worth 76,751. In this transaction Director of this company bought 6,600 shares at a rate of $11.63, taking the stock ownership to the 35,405 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 18, when Company’s Director bought 8,400 for $11.69, making the entire transaction worth $98,196. This insider now owns 28,805 shares in total.

Health Catalyst Inc. (HCAT) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.06 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.11) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of -63.33 while generating a return on equity of -38.39. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -10.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Health Catalyst Inc. (NASDAQ: HCAT) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Health Catalyst Inc.’s (HCAT) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 5.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.53.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.80, a number that is poised to hit -0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.39 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Health Catalyst Inc. (HCAT)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.33 million. That was better than the volume of 0.92 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 24.81%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.90.

During the past 100 days, Health Catalyst Inc.’s (HCAT) raw stochastic average was set at 7.25%, which indicates a significant decrease from 27.80% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 53.57% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 111.00% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.71, while its 200-day Moving Average is $24.05. However, in the short run, Health Catalyst Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $12.19. Second resistance stands at $12.37. The third major resistance level sits at $12.64. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.74, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.47. The third support level lies at $11.28 if the price breaches the second support level.

Health Catalyst Inc. (NASDAQ: HCAT) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 672.00 million has total of 54,723K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 241,930 K in contrast with the sum of -153,210 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 70,630 K and last quarter income was -33,430 K.