Investors must take note of LyondellBasell Industries N.V.’s (LYB) performance last week, which was -5.95%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE: LYB) kicked off on August 31, 2022, at the price of $83.35, down -0.74% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $84.155 and dropped to $82.4355 before settling in for the closing price of $83.62. Over the past 52 weeks, LYB has traded in a range of $80.37-$112.53.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Annual sales at Basic Materials sector company grew by 9.60% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 294.90%. With a float of $254.98 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $328.00 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 19100 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +18.90, operating margin of +15.91, and the pretax margin is +14.70.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Specialty Chemicals Industry. The insider ownership of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 72.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 08, was worth 3,758,485. In this transaction EVP & CFO of this company sold 33,880 shares at a rate of $110.94, taking the stock ownership to the 39,612 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 07, when Company’s Director sold 2,640 for $111.44, making the entire transaction worth $294,204. This insider now owns 7,020 shares in total.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $4 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $3.52) by $0.48. This company achieved a net margin of +12.15 while generating a return on equity of 56.57. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 4.41 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 294.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -6.95% during the next five years compared to 12.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE: LYB) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at LyondellBasell Industries N.V.’s (LYB) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.53. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.63.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 16.46, a number that is poised to hit 4.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 15.09 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE: LYB) saw its 5-day average volume 1.89 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 2.28 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 10.94%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.29.

During the past 100 days, LyondellBasell Industries N.V.’s (LYB) raw stochastic average was set at 2.45%, which indicates a significant decrease from 5.69% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.63% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 36.55% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $87.54, while its 200-day Moving Average is $96.85. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $83.96 in the near term. At $84.92, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $85.68. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $82.24, it is likely to go to the next support level at $81.48. The third support level lies at $80.52 if the price breaches the second support level.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE: LYB) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 28.27 billion has total of 326,206K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 46,173 M in contrast with the sum of 5,610 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 14,838 M and last quarter income was 1,644 M.