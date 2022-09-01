J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT) average volume reaches $687.44K: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (NASDAQ: JBHT) kicked off on August 31, 2022, at the price of $175.63, down -0.59% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $175.65 and dropped to $172.46 before settling in for the closing price of $175.05. Over the past 52 weeks, JBHT has traded in a range of $153.92-$218.18.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Industrials sector was 13.20%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 50.60%. With a float of $82.41 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $104.25 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 33045 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +10.98, operating margin of +8.64, and the pretax margin is +8.22.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Integrated Freight & Logistics Industry. The insider ownership of J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 80.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 28, was worth 395,663. In this transaction EVP Intermodal of this company sold 2,200 shares at a rate of $179.85, taking the stock ownership to the 9,058 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 19, when Company’s Director bought 650 for $161.87, making the entire transaction worth $105,214. This insider now owns 26,200 shares in total.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $2.35) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +6.25 while generating a return on equity of 26.61. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.48 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 50.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.09% during the next five years compared to 13.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (NASDAQ: JBHT) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc.’s (JBHT) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.34.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 8.87, a number that is poised to hit 2.46 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 9.95 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.82 million, its volume of 0.91 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.91%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.51.

During the past 100 days, J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc.’s (JBHT) raw stochastic average was set at 46.40%, which indicates a significant increase from 8.89% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 25.80% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 33.75% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $175.20, while its 200-day Moving Average is $185.04. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $175.63 in the near term. At $177.23, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $178.82. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $172.44, it is likely to go to the next support level at $170.85. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $169.25.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (NASDAQ: JBHT) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 18.73 billion has total of 103,813K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 12,168 M in contrast with the sum of 760,810 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 3,838 M and last quarter income was 255,340 K.