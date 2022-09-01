Landos Biopharma Inc. (LABP) last year’s performance of -93.22% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Landos Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: LABP) on August 31, 2022, started off the session at the price of $0.79, soaring 15.37% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.05 and dropped to $0.753 before settling in for the closing price of $0.78. Within the past 52 weeks, LABP’s price has moved between $0.55 and $16.17.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -36.10%. With a float of $30.40 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $40.26 million.

The firm has a total of 46 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +98.91, operating margin of -215.64, and the pretax margin is -213.46.

Landos Biopharma Inc. (LABP) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Landos Biopharma Inc. is 24.48%, while institutional ownership is 60.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 20, was worth 157,804. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 33,194 shares at a rate of $4.75, taking the stock ownership to the 4,994,208 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 17, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 36,000 for $4.84, making the entire transaction worth $174,096. This insider now owns 5,027,402 shares in total.

Landos Biopharma Inc. (LABP) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.35) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -213.46 while generating a return on equity of -80.64. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.28 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -36.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Landos Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: LABP) Trading Performance Indicators

Landos Biopharma Inc. (LABP) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 8.90 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.94.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.46, a number that is poised to hit -0.28 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.01 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Landos Biopharma Inc. (LABP)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Landos Biopharma Inc., LABP], we can find that recorded value of 0.27 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.11 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 33.43%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.13.

During the past 100 days, Landos Biopharma Inc.’s (LABP) raw stochastic average was set at 40.22%, which indicates a significant decrease from 52.63% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 94.53% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 137.66% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.8654, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.3803. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.0490. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.1980. The third major resistance level sits at $1.3460. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.7520, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6040. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.4550.

Landos Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: LABP) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 34.94 million based on 40,255K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 18,000 K and income totals -38,420 K. The company made 0 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -11,280 K in sales during its previous quarter.