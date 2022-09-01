Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) plunged -2.32 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

A new trading day began on August 31, 2022, with Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) stock priced at $307.96, down -2.32% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $310.49 and dropped to $295.54 before settling in for the closing price of $307.07. LULU’s price has ranged from $251.51 to $485.83 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company grew by 21.70% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 66.30%. With a float of $111.83 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $128.08 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 29000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +57.54, operating margin of +22.11, and the pretax margin is +21.32.

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Apparel Retail Industry. The insider ownership of Lululemon Athletica Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 88.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 15, was worth 56,024. In this transaction Director of this company bought 200 shares at a rate of $280.12, taking the stock ownership to the 1,302 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 24, when Company’s Director sold 250 for $432.41, making the entire transaction worth $108,102. This insider now owns 3,804 shares in total.

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 4/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $1.48 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +15.59 while generating a return on equity of 36.81. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.78 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 66.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 23.00% during the next five years compared to 27.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Lululemon Athletica Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.99. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 81.14.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.87, a number that is poised to hit 1.86 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 11.05 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU)

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) saw its 5-day average volume 1.19 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.4 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.18%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 10.34.

During the past 100 days, Lululemon Athletica Inc.’s (LULU) raw stochastic average was set at 30.44%, which indicates a significant increase from 11.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 29.86% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 51.69% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $301.61, while its 200-day Moving Average is $336.00. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $308.45 in the near term. At $316.95, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $323.40. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $293.50, it is likely to go to the next support level at $287.05. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $278.55.

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 39.77 billion, the company has a total of 127,643K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 6,257 M while annual income is 975,320 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,613 M while its latest quarter income was 190,000 K.