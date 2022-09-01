Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) 20 Days SMA touches -10.58%: The odds favor the bear

A new trading day began on August 31, 2022, with Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) stock priced at $2.99, down -0.34% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.025 and dropped to $2.94 before settling in for the closing price of $2.98. NNDM’s price has ranged from $2.17 to $6.74 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 196.20%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 28.10%. With a float of $251.55 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $271.81 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 345 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -48.63, operating margin of -791.38, and the pretax margin is -1960.64.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Computer Hardware Industry. The insider ownership of Nano Dimension Ltd. is 0.83%, while institutional ownership is 25.70%.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2020, the company reported earnings of -$0.02 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -1913.44 while generating a return on equity of -19.99. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 28.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Nano Dimension Ltd.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 29.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 40.16.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.86

Technical Analysis of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM)

Looking closely at Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM), its last 5-days average volume was 1.66 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 3.58 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.24%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.14.

During the past 100 days, Nano Dimension Ltd.’s (NNDM) raw stochastic average was set at 50.96%, which indicates a significant increase from 4.48% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 39.79% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 59.30% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.29, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.48. However, in the short run, Nano Dimension Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.02. Second resistance stands at $3.06. The third major resistance level sits at $3.10. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.93, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.89. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.85.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 807.28 million, the company has a total of 248,822K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 10,490 K while annual income is -200,780 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 10,430 K while its latest quarter income was -33,090 K.