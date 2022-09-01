No matter how cynical the overall market is Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN) performance over the last week is recorded -4.33%

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE: AQN) kicked off on August 31, 2022, at the price of $13.92, down -1.93% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.9452 and dropped to $13.665 before settling in for the closing price of $13.98. Over the past 52 weeks, AQN has traded in a range of $12.88-$16.01.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Utilities sector saw sales topped by 15.80%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -70.60%.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 3445 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +18.14, operating margin of +15.15, and the pretax margin is +7.56.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Utilities – Renewable Industry. The insider ownership of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is 0.05%, while institutional ownership is 43.32%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.2) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +11.89 while generating a return on equity of 4.73. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -70.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.85% during the next five years compared to -1.50% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE: AQN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.’s (AQN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.81.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.38, a number that is poised to hit 0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.81 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN)

The latest stats from [Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., AQN] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.36 million was inferior to 2.02 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.51%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.22.

During the past 100 days, Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.’s (AQN) raw stochastic average was set at 26.47%, which indicates a significant increase from 4.57% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 13.10% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 22.27% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.85, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.25. Now, the first resistance to watch is $13.88. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $14.05. The third major resistance level sits at $14.16. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.60, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.49. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $13.32.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE: AQN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 12.22 billion has total of 673,677K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 2,285 M in contrast with the sum of 264,860 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 624,260 K and last quarter income was -33,390 K.