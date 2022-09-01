No matter how cynical the overall market is AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (ANPC) performance over the last week is recorded -29.40%

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: ANPC) kicked off on August 31, 2022, at the price of $0.24, down -2.17% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.2486 and dropped to $0.23 before settling in for the closing price of $0.25. Over the past 52 weeks, ANPC has traded in a range of $0.20-$4.01.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -21.30%. With a float of $16.93 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $17.30 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 89 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +68.13, operating margin of -589.60, and the pretax margin is -674.96.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (ANPC) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. is 12.06%, while institutional ownership is 2.20%.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (ANPC) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -659.93. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -21.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: ANPC) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd.’s (ANPC) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.05 and is forecasted to reach -0.67 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (ANPC)

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: ANPC) saw its 5-day average volume 1.65 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.62 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.18%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd.’s (ANPC) raw stochastic average was set at 10.65%, which indicates a significant increase from 10.65% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 311.92% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 155.79% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2760, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.6339. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.2514 in the near term. At $0.2593, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2700. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2328, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2221. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.2142.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: ANPC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 7.01 million has total of 19,378K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 2,820 K in contrast with the sum of -18,630 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 310 K and last quarter income was -2,310 K.