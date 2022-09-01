No matter how cynical the overall market is, Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (EXPD) performance over the last week is recorded -3.30%

A new trading day began on August 31, 2022, with Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPD) stock priced at $103.16, down -0.08% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $104.19 and dropped to $102.12 before settling in for the closing price of $102.97. EXPD’s price has ranged from $92.58 to $137.80 over the past 52 weeks.

Industrials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 22.10% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 102.90%. With a float of $158.49 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $165.09 million.

The firm has a total of 19070 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +14.23, operating margin of +11.56, and the pretax margin is +11.65.

Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (EXPD) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Integrated Freight & Logistics Industry. The insider ownership of Expeditors International of Washington Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 96.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 10, was worth 768,302. In this transaction President Global Services of this company sold 7,157 shares at a rate of $107.35, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 10, when Company’s President Global Services sold 2,981 for $107.29, making the entire transaction worth $319,822. This insider now owns 29,379 shares in total.

Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (EXPD) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $2.05 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +8.57 while generating a return on equity of 46.00. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.93 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 102.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPD) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Expeditors International of Washington Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.91. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 13.48.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 9.07, a number that is poised to hit 1.99 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.75 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (EXPD)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Expeditors International of Washington Inc., EXPD], we can find that recorded value of 1.26 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.37 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 6.16%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.23.

During the past 100 days, Expeditors International of Washington Inc.’s (EXPD) raw stochastic average was set at 45.78%, which indicates a significant increase from 11.24% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 17.10% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 34.28% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $101.85, while its 200-day Moving Average is $109.30. Now, the first resistance to watch is $104.01. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $105.14. The third major resistance level sits at $106.08. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $101.94, it is likely to go to the next support level at $101.00. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $99.87.

Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPD) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 17.30 billion, the company has a total of 167,754K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 16,524 M while annual income is 1,415 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 4,603 M while its latest quarter income was 377,810 K.