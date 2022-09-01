Now that Ulta Beauty Inc.’s volume has hit 1.14 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

August 31, 2022, Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ: ULTA) trading session started at the price of $419.37, that was 0.74% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $425.33 and dropped to $416.47 before settling in for the closing price of $416.79. A 52-week range for ULTA has been $330.80 – $438.63.

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company grew by 12.20% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 478.20%. With a float of $51.10 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $51.61 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 16500 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +39.03, operating margin of +14.49, and the pretax margin is +15.01.

Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Ulta Beauty Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Ulta Beauty Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 93.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 13, was worth 186,517. In this transaction Director of this company sold 476 shares at a rate of $391.84, taking the stock ownership to the 2,393 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 09, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 32,532 for $426.63, making the entire transaction worth $13,879,016. This insider now owns 14,037 shares in total.

Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 4/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $6.3 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $4.46) by $1.84. This company achieved a net margin of +11.42 while generating a return on equity of 55.78. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.78 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 478.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.60% during the next five years compared to 22.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ: ULTA) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.37. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 23.02.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 21.35, a number that is poised to hit 4.00 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 22.74 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA)

Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ: ULTA) saw its 5-day average volume 1.56 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.8 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 58.91%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 12.34.

During the past 100 days, Ulta Beauty Inc.’s (ULTA) raw stochastic average was set at 82.60%, which indicates a significant increase from 68.73% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.11% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 44.60% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $395.02, while its 200-day Moving Average is $390.23. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $424.64 in the near term. At $429.42, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $433.50. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $415.78, it is likely to go to the next support level at $411.70. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $406.92.

Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ: ULTA) Key Stats

There are 51,222K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 22.17 billion. As of now, sales total 8,631 M while income totals 985,840 K. Its latest quarter income was 2,297 M while its last quarter net income were 295,680 K.