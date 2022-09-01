PBF Logistics LP (PBFX) soared 1.15 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

August 31, 2022, PBF Logistics LP (NYSE: PBFX) trading session started at the price of $18.12, that was 1.15% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $18.75 and dropped to $18.12 before settling in for the closing price of $18.32. A 52-week range for PBFX has been $10.65 – $19.65.

Annual sales at Energy sector company grew by 13.50% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 3.40%. With a float of $24.95 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $63.05 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 89 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +60.27, operating margin of +55.00, and the pretax margin is +43.11.

PBF Logistics LP (PBFX) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward PBF Logistics LP stocks. The insider ownership of PBF Logistics LP is 12.60%, while institutional ownership is 26.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 28, was worth 231,251. In this transaction Add’l Rep. Persons-see Ex.99-1 of this company sold 12,500 shares at a rate of $18.50, taking the stock ownership to the 7,282,592 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 09, when Company’s Add’l Rep. Persons-see Ex.99-1 bought 11,000 for $13.62, making the entire transaction worth $149,812. This insider now owns 7,295,092 shares in total.

PBF Logistics LP (PBFX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.58) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +43.11 while generating a return on equity of 73.71. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.61 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 3.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 1.46% during the next five years compared to 3.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

PBF Logistics LP (NYSE: PBFX) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what PBF Logistics LP (PBFX) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.29. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.44.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.45, a number that is poised to hit 0.58 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.45 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of PBF Logistics LP (PBFX)

PBF Logistics LP (NYSE: PBFX) saw its 5-day average volume 0.43 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.26 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 32.98%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.59.

During the past 100 days, PBF Logistics LP’s (PBFX) raw stochastic average was set at 83.03%, which indicates a significant increase from 40.11% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 29.12% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 46.81% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $17.24, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.60. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $18.81 in the near term. At $19.10, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $19.44. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $18.18, it is likely to go to the next support level at $17.84. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $17.55.

PBF Logistics LP (NYSE: PBFX) Key Stats

There are 62,740K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.19 billion. As of now, sales total 355,540 K while income totals 153,290 K. Its latest quarter income was 93,370 K while its last quarter net income were 39,220 K.